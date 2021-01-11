Miesha Tate discusses the possibility of Conor McGregor getting knocked out at UFC 257

Miesha Tate believes Conor McGregor could possibly get knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The two are meeting for a lightweight bout in the main event of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021.

The former Strikeforce and UFC champion recently appeared on the 49th episode of The Schmozone podcast hosted by The Schmo, Dave Schmulenson himself along with Helen Yee. Among other things, Miesha Tate discussed the upcoming lightweight battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier and gave her prediction of the fight.

Miesha Tate thinks that Dustin Poirier is the "more improved of the two" and is "on a different level" right now, and therefore can definitely cause an upset by knocking Conor McGregor out. She wondered what that would mean for the indomitable aura that Conor McGregor walks around with.

"Wouldn't that be crazy if Conor gets knocked out? What would that do for his bigger than life presence. It's one thing when he gets choked out, right?... But the striking expert, the one who knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, guy who has been able to put a lot of guys away, hurt a lot of guys. I could see it happening on this fight though."

Watch her comments below:

Miesha Tate: I have seen Conor McGregor get rocked

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Miesha Tate heaped praise on Dustin Poirier and the improvement he has shown since his last fight with Conor McGregor. She added that the MMA world has also seen Conor get "rocked" since their last contest, and fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown that there are chinks in The Notorious' armor as well.

"I am very excited for that fight. And I think Poirier is definitely the more improved of the two that I can tell. Conor does not fight very often. It is kind of difficult to gauge sometimes... I think Dustin Poirier is on a different level right now. I think he has come into his "man" body since he fought Conor the first time. And also his defense is so much better."

Tate went on to praise how Poirier went from having a limited arsenal of moves to a full-stack counterpunching, better footwork, and great head movement. On the other hand, Conor McGregor has shown his vulnerability in the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Miesha Tate pointed out.

"I have seen Conor get rocked too. I saw Conor get a little stunned, a little bit hurt, I don't know if other people picked up on it, but with Khabib. I think it was a jab. I think Khabib hit him with a jab... and he didn't quite have his feet under him like he did before he got hit with that jousting jab. Conor's vulnerable to that too. And I think I can see that fight ending in a knockout, one way or the other."