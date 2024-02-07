Miesha Tate shares four-word reaction to Molly McCann hinting at Paddy Pimblett reunion at UFC Manchester

Molly McCann is known to be good friends with Paddy Pimblett, and has said that they bring the best out of each other, and Miesha Tate recently expressed her desire to see them compete on the same card in Manchester.

McCann and Pimblett are two of the most popular UFC fighters in the U.K. They both train at the Liverpool-based Next Generation MMA, and share a close personal relationship. Additionally, the duo has received a positive response from local fans when they fought on the same card previously.

Following her win over Diana Belbita at the recent UFC Vegas 85 event, McCann was asked if she would like to fight alongside Paddy Pimblett in Liverpool next. She replied:

“I would give anything to fight with my brother in Manchester. It’s literally 30 minutes drive from our gym. I’ll give anything to fight with him. He’s just been on Facetime. We just got all the pictures in the back room and a photo on my phone. He was on the team pic with us.”

She added:

“We bring more hate on ourselves fighting together but we just bring the best out of each other. It's great that we both had our moments individually. He got his moment against Tony [Ferguson] and I’ve had my moment against Diane. We just proved that the next-gen sauce is real.”

The clip from McCann’s post-fight press conference was posted on MMA Junkie’s Instagram account.

Check out the clip here:

Miesha Tate took to the comments section and said:

“I want to see it.”

Tate's reaction to McCann's statement

Miesha Tate shares her thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s move to the bantamweight division

Former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is set to make her UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300. The fight will take place in the 135-pound division and Miesha Tate thinks that the massive drop in weight might hurt Harrison’s chances against Holm.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Tate said:

“When I saw it was at 135, I was shocked, because Kayla Harrison begged for 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it and I think she’s been great there. She’s been tremendous. I know she’s made 145 before. I think it was tough for her. I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her, and it’s not the best move.”

Watch Tate make the statement below:

Expand Tweet