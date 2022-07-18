Photos: Miesha Tate shows unwavering spirit following Lauren Murphy loss, tours New York wearing eye patch over bruised face

Miesha Tate was seen traveling around New York with her family after the loss to Lauren Murphy this past weekend. Despite being thoroughly battered by 'Lucky' throughout the three-round fight, Tate appears to be in the best spirits.

In a new Instagram post, 'Cupcake' can be seen at the iconic Yankee Stadium while also paying a visit to the RiseNY museum in the city. Her caption read:

"First stop! @riseNYofficial! Very cool museum, sums up the history of NY in a fun and interactive way that all ages can enjoy! Thanks for having us!"

This was followed by an appearance with a patched-up eye at the home of the New York Yankees. She said:

"At the iconic Yankee stadium! Thank you @yankees for your hospitality!"

Tate's loss against Murphy was her flyweight debut in the UFC. The former bantamweight champion was outplayed by her opponent throughout the fight, losing via unanimous decision.

Murphy has now won six of her last seven fights, losing only to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Tate's last victory in the UFC came against Marion Reneau in July 2021.

Miesha Tate explains switch to flyweight towards end of career

The veteran's first fight at 125lbs did not go as planned as she continued to receive punches from Murphy. Despite a bright start, Tate's momentum faded as Murphy carried on with her game plan to find the win.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Miesha Tate explained her decision to switch divisions:

“I have made the commitment to go down to 125 [pounds]. A few reasons [why] — I think I automatically assumed 135 was always my weight class because that’s all there ever was. When I got into Strikeforce, it was only 135 and 145."

With Tate reaching the latter years of her career in the UFC, she will have a lot of work to do after the loss to Murphy. Having come out of retirement to pursue her goal of a title, the 35-year-old will aim to recover soon from the setback and return to winning ways once again.

Watch Miesha Tate explain her switch to flyweight below:

