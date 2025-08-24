  • home icon
  • "Might have chipped the bone" - Fans react as Aljamain Sterling shows swollen elbow from vicious spinning strike on Brian Ortega

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 24, 2025 06:09 GMT
Fans react to Aljamain Sterling
Fans react to Aljamain Sterling's elbow injury. [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans all around the world have taken notice of Aljamain Sterling's elbow injury from his matchup with Brian Ortega.

Sterling made his octagon return in a 153-pound catchweight bout against Ortega in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The two were initially scheduled to face each other in a featherweight contest, however, 'T-City' missed weight by eight pounds.

The former bantamweight champion displayed his striking prowess and was able to dominate the fight, which lasted 25 minutes. Sterling was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 50-45 in favor of him. Notably, at the end of the third round, 'Funk Master' tagged Ortega with a spinning elbow, which which eventually swelled up.

Red Corner MMA recently shared a clip of Sterling's post about his elbow injury on his various social media platforms. He said:

''Good morning from Shanghai. This is from the spinning back elbow...so I can't really bend my arm. That's like the first I could get it, it hurts right there. So after the third round when I landed the elbow, I immediately felt it in the corner...And yeah, we're get that checked out...So yeah, I couldn't really defend with this arm, this side of my body, but I did what I could.''
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of Sterling's Facebook and Threads accounts to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''On 2nd thought you might have chipped the bone or small piece off during that hit. Good luck & heal fast!''

Another stated:

''I wonder how tha other elbow might look like right now too.''

Other fans wrote:

''All good champ you did what you could great win hopefully we see you in a title fight soon!''
''Ok explains the drop in arms from 3rd on. Wonder if you ouicnhed a nerve? Still looked sharp as hell!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @funkmastermma on Threads and @Aljamain &quot;Funk Master&quot; Sterling on Facebook]
