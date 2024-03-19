“Mighty Mouse is so likable” - Fans clamor for Demetrious Johnson on the broadcast booth after epic reaction to Jonathan Haggerty fight

ONE Championship fans are loving Demetrious Johnson's take on Jonathan Haggerty's epic victory over Felipe Lobo.

After a stellar 2023 that saw him claim both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, 'The General' put the former on the line against Brazilian 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on February 16.

After facing some early adversity, Haggerty stormed back, dispatching Lobo with authority in the third round. Taking in the entertaining scrap, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson offered his immediate reaction to the highlight-reel finish:

"The last warrior standing claims the victory. Watch the full breakdown of the fight on Demetrious Johnson's YouTube Channel now!"

"Muay Thai, man. It's about a battle of who's got the best chin, and who can recover, and who can dish it, and who can eat it," Johnson says in the clip.

Fans immediately fell in love with Johnson's assessment of the action, suggesting that 'Mighty Mouse' may have a future as part of the ONE Championship broadcast team.

"Mighty Mouse the King of reactions he's so charismatic"

"He be great addition to the commentary team"

"Mighty Mouse is so likeable"

"DJ's laugh is so funny"

Mighty Mouse is a funny guy"

"Oeeeeeeeeeei I love when the Thai's scream it @mighty. Great commentator"

Jonathan Haggerty sets his sights on a third ONE World Championship belt

After capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles with back-to-back knockouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade last year, Jonathan Haggerty has set his sights on becoming the promotion's first-ever simultaneous three-sport champion.

"Next, I want [Fabricio] Andrade's MMA belt," Haggerty said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I want to be ONE's MMA bantamweight champion.

'The General' already holds a victory over Andrade, defeating the bantamweight MMA world titleholder for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown in November. Could we see Haggerty go for a third belt in 2024?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19 replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.