Mike Davis shares screenshot of conversation with Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook CEO congratulated 'Beast Boy' on "incredibly impressive performance" at UFC Vegas 61

Mike Davis faced off against Viacheslav Borshchev in the opening fight of the UFC Vegas 61 main card. 'Beast Boy' was able to dominate his opponent with his superior grappling and earned a decision victory, with two of the judges scoring the bout 30-26.

Mark Zuckerberg, who was cageside for the event, was so impressed with Davis' performance that he sent 'Beast Boy' an Instagram DM congratulating him on the victory. According to Mackenzie Dern, Zuckerberg rented the entire UFC Apex for himself and his entourage. However, Dana White denied the claims in a tweet.

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta…

The Facebook founder wrote the following to Mike Davis:

"Congrats on the win tonight. Incredibly impressive performance and conditioning."

'Beast Boy' tweeted a screenshot of the conversation and added that Zuckerberg had also followed him online:

"Dope, and he followed me."

Footage of Mark Zuckerberg sparring in MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu recently emerged online, and it appears that he is a massive fan of the sport.

With Zuckerberg's newfound interest in the sport, could a partnership between himself and the UFC be next?

Mike Davis lauded his opponent's toughness after not being able to finish him at UFC Vegas 61

Mike Davis was able to extend his career victories to double digits with his latest victory at UFC Vegas 61. 'Beast Boy' faced off against Viacheslav Borshchev and was able to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Davis tried his best to knock his opponent out and gave Borshchev credit for being an incredibly tough man to put away.

'Beast Boy' landed a knee to the jaw of his opponent halfway through the first round, and it looked like 'Slava Claus' may have suffered a flash knockout. However, he recovered quickly enough to defend himself before the referee stepped in.

Davis was tagged in a tweet showcasing the significance of the strike by a fan and commented on the toughness of his opponent.

"How did he survive! So tough"

Mike Davis will hope his next opponent is less durable, and that he can get the victory inside the distance.

