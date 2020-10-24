Mike Dolce says 'something very disturbing happened' during Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 254 weigh-in

Mike Dolce (courtesy The Dolce Diet) has asserted that something very disturbing happened during Khabib Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in ahead of UFC 254.

Dolce, who’s a veteran MMA nutritionist and a reputable personality in the combat sports community, has made the assertion regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s apparent struggle at the weigh-ins ahead of UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship and is set to face Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification matchup in the headlining bout of the UFC 254 fight card.

Both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje successfully weighed in within the 155-pound weight limit, as is required for fighters to compete in a Lightweight Championship matchup. Additionally, Michael Chandler, who’s the backup/replacement fighter for the UFC 254 headlining fight, has also successfully weighed within the 155-pound weight limit.

Nevertheless, the MMA community has been rife with speculation regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s health ahead of UFC 254. The Russian superstar appeared to be rather uncomfortable during the weigh-in ceremony and seemed incredibly relieved after being cleared.

Nurmagomedov had to take off his clothing and utilize a towel in order to hit the 155-pound mark, which in turn has led many to believe that the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion may have experienced trouble making weight ahead of his all-important clash at UFC 254.

Mike Dolce has now opened up on what transpired during the weigh-ins ahea dof UFC 254 and says a big error might have been made at the event.

Mike Dolce believes the inspecting official may have made a mistake during Khabib Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in

Certain sections of the MMA world believe that the inspecting official overseeing Khabib Nurmagomedov during the weigh-in might have made a critical error and may have helped The Eagle make the cut.

The belief is that Nurmagomedov might have weighed a bit more than 155 pounds. However, due to the official stopping the weigh-in scale in between, the UFC Lightweight Champion weighed in under the 155-pound weight limit.

MMA nutritionist Mike Dolce has echoed similar sentiments via his official YouTube channel, The Dolce Diet. He stated:

“Something very disturbing just happened at the weigh-ins for UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. What happened? When Khabib stepped on the scale, the inspector, either through sheer incompetence or intentionality, made a massive mistake that’s could be worth tens of millions of dollars.”

“Unfortunately, in my expert opinion, I do not believe Khabib would have made the 155-pound weight-class limit on this attempt.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

He also added that since Nurmagomedov was the first fighter to weigh in, The Eagle would’ve been accorded the time to cut additional weight if required.

Dolce emphasized that he believes Nurmagomedov’s body language suggested that the UFC Lightweight Champion may not have been physically able to cut any more weight.

Furthermore, the MMA nutritionist clarified that he respects Nurmagomedov and alluded that he isn’t questioning his honesty and sincerity at the weigh-in. Dolce continued by saying that he believes the inspector who was officiating Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in is the one who was at fault in this situation.

Moreover, he pointed out that the inspector made “a series of fatal errors” during the Russian's weigh-in, but didn’t repeat it when it came to the other fighters.

The MMA nutritionist commented that the weigh-in beam was moving in an upward trajectory when Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped onto the scale.

He added that as the beam was still moving in an upward trajectory, the weigh-in official swiped it to the right, thereby ensuring that the beam doesn’t have enough time to move upwards, bounce, and stabilize.

