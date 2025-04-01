Mike Perry clarifies after news of Misfits possibly offering him an MMA fight against Dillon Danis surfaces

Mike Perry isn’t letting the rumors run wild regarding his potential MMA fight against Dillon Danis. The bare-knuckle brawler quickly set the record straight after news surfaced that Misfits Boxing offered him an MMA fight against Danis in April.

Perry, who last fought in a boxing loss to Jake Paul, confirmed he’s open to the matchup but made it clear the details aren’t locked in. He revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that Danis is willing to fight in MMA, but negotiations with Misfits are still in motion. While the fight was initially tied to the KSI boxing card, that event’s postponement opened up the prospect of the bout again.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Clarifying the air on a potential fight against Danis, Perry wrote:

"They didn’t, low number smh [shaking my head]."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Mike Perry clarifies the air on a potential MMA fight against Dillon Danis. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Danis was originally set to box KSI last weekend, but the fight fell apart when the UK star withdrew due to illness. Danis is now gearing up for his scheduled MMA bout against Tony Ferguson on May 29 under the GFL banner.

Meanwhile, Perry was publicly fired by BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor after he lost to Paul via TKO in the sixth round. Despite the fiery proclamation from McGregor, Perry insists he's still with the organization, and BKFC president David Feldman has indicated Perry is likely to return.

When Mike Perry pushed for some clarity from BKFC after Conor McGregor's comments

Mike Perry was tired of the questions about him getting fired and wanted BKFC to book him for a fight. After months on the sidelines, he called for the promotion to lock in his next fight and end the rumors.

Perry has been the face of BKFC, collecting victories over former UFC champions like Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. But since his boxing loss to Jake Paul, speculation has swirled about his future, whether Conor McGregor has fired him from BKFC.

He pushed for some clarity from the organization during an interview with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"With all the fans talking about if I was fired or not... You guys, Bare Knuckle, come to bat for your boy out here and get me a dang fight so I'm not out here looking silly. We want to get these fights through on the contract and I want to put on entertaining events."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (23:40):

