Mike Perry fires shots at 'scardy cats' Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in his latest set of tweets

UFC welterweight 'Platinum' Mike Perry fired shots at up-and-coming boxing stars Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in a series of social media posts.

Footage of Paul and Fury – two prospects who are expected to meet each other in the ring at some point – confronting each other backstage, made the rounds online. In the video, the British boxer appeared to be startled when security personnel jumped in to break up the commotion.

The viral video caught Perry's attention as he found Fury's reaction hilarious. On Twitter, the UFC stalwart wrote:

"Did y’all see how scared @tommytntfury got when the security guards started fighting? he’s a good kid. No street beefs for tommy"

Did y’all see how scared @tommytntfury got when the security guards started fighting? 😂 he’s a good kid. No street beefs for tommy 👊🏻😂 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 1, 2021

Moments later, Perry posted another tweet that contained the footage in question. While Perry is adamant that he has nothing against Fury, he published a third tweet that targeted both 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT.'

This is what I was talking about 😂 https://t.co/CwhhLgASPS — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 1, 2021

Couple uh scardy cats 🥊😂 pic.twitter.com/5Tyee4094T — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 1, 2021

It's unclear whether Perry is merely poking fun at the two popular rising stars or if he's trying to start a rivalry. But what's certain is that Perry has previously expressed his intention to fight one of them.

After witnessing Tommy Fury go the distance with former Bellator lightweight fighter Anthony Taylor, the 29-year-old was one of the people who issued a challenge to the Manchester native.

I wanna fight @tommytntfury — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

What's next for Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury has long been floated as one of the names for Jake Paul's next opponent. The two share several similarities as they are both up-and-coming pugilists who were already popular way before they started their boxing careers.

However, Jake Paul appears to have unfinished business with Tyron Woodley. The former UFC welterweight champion is eager to run it back with the YouTube sensation after landing on the wrong side of a split decision over the past weekend. Jake Paul appears to be keen on the idea of a rematch as long as Woodley follows through with the tattoo bet they previously agreed to.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, underwhelmed observers despite making a successful debut on American soil. With the size advantage heavily skewed in Fury's favor, many expected 'TNT' to make quick work of Taylor, but they went the distance after four rounds.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh