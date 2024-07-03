Mike Perry gives his take on ten conspiracy theories, including "lizard people" and Michelle Obama being "a man"

Mike Perry has put forth his opinion regarding 10 widely discussed conspiracy theories. Most of these originated in the Western socio-political sphere and gained traction in the rest of the world too, especially with the evolution of the internet and social media.

On The Overdogs Podcast, Perry recently partook in a segment concerning 10 conspiracy theories. When asked about the existence of lizard humanoids, he initially answered by saying they weren't real.

Nevertheless, when probed about whether former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, is a man, Perry noted that "lizard people might be real." He seemingly shot down the Obama-related conspiracy theory, noting:

"Michelle Obama is not a man."

Additionally, Mike Perry was questioned about the credibility of the US's maiden moon landing (1969). He indicated that while his mother watched it on television and believed it was true, he doubted the moon landing. Perry was then asked if the mythical creature, 'Bigfoot,' is real, to which he lightheartedly quipped:

"Yes. That's my dog."

'Platinum' also addressed the theories that current POTUS (President of the United States) Joe Biden soiled his pants in public and that the US government assassinated President John F. Kennedy. Perry deemed both theories true.

The former UFC fighter also supported the theories that societal elites utilize adrenochrome, a chemical associated with the QAnon and Pizzagate theories that some US political analysts have deemed as far-right conspiracy theories. When queried as to whether the socio-political elites use adrenochrome, Perry noted:

"Probably. I mean, it's stem cells."

The 32-year-old also believes that the US government's foreign intelligence agency, the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), started the crack epidemic -- the explosion in the use of crack cocaine in the US back in the 1980s.

Besides, Perry was asked about the theory that Christianity's central religious figure, Jesus Christ, was black. He answered by noting:

"I heard about that. I don't think he's quite like African-American. I think he's like, just so dark because he was out in the sun all the time. And he's like, I guess he's Jewish."

Furthermore, Perry was asked if he feels aliens or Nazis inhabit Antarctica and if that's the reason it's blocked off. Perry addressed it by acknowledging the theory that certain elites live beyond a cordoned-off section over there, but he noted that he doesn't know or care about that. He added:

"You can go there [to Antarctica], and it's nothing but just flat ice land ... Iceland's green and Greenland's made of ice. I'm sorry."

When Mike Perry started an anti-Joe Biden chant at a UFC event

The UFC 296 event transpired at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on Dec. 16, 2023. Former POTUS Donald Trump was in attendance for it, as was ex-UFC star and current BKFC fighter Mike Perry. In a subsequent interview with The Schmo, Perry claimed to have started an 'FJB' (F**k Joe Biden) chant in the presence of Trump, who's regarded as Biden's biggest political rival.

'Platinum' highlighted that he was disappointed about not getting to meet Trump but highlighted that the former president acknowledged the chant and seemed amused.

Mike Perry is scheduled to compete in his second-ever professional boxing match. The bare-knuckle boxing savant and face of BKFC is booked to fight YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul in a gloved professional boxing cruiserweight bout on July 20, 2024.

