  • Mike Perry leaves Conor McGregor in stitches at BKFC 82 by dropping the Irishman's iconic line

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:52 GMT
Mike Perry (left) and Conor McGregor (right) engaged in another entertaining conversation at BKFC 82. [Images courtesy: @platinummikeperry and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Mike Perry's comments during the BKFC 82 post-fight interview greatly amused Conor McGregor, who laughed heartily in response.

In the main event of the card, Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens to win the 'King of Violence' title. During fight week, Perry had a heated exchange with McGregor, a part-owner of BKFC, regarding a potential matchup against middleweight champion David Mundell.

In the post-fight interview, Perry addressed the earlier confrontation and criticism directed toward Mundell, using one of McGregor's iconic lines:

"Anything I've said that maybe ridiculed anyone in the company, I'd like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody. 'The King of Violence' does what the f* he wants, and I'm grateful for it."
McGregor was thoroughly impressed and laughed at Perry's remarks before expressing his interest in facing him in the future:

"How could you come here, see this live and not want to take part? I, for sure, want to take part in this. So I'm lining this up. I know I’ve got to do the little face-off and all of that, say the quotes and this and that. I see, maybe, why you don’t want to fight Mundell for the world title. But it’s not even about the disrespect. I have the height of respect for you, and I’d love to do it with you one day for sure. So it’s congratulations.”
Check out Mike Perry and Conor McGregor's comments below:

For context, McGregor dropped the iconic lines, “...apologize to absolutely nobody,” during the octagon interview following UFC 205, when he captured the lightweight title and became the first fighter in the promotion's history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

McGregor has expressed interest in competing in bare-knuckle fighting several times, especially since acquiring part ownership of BKFC. Talks of a potential fight against Perry have been ongoing for a while, as Perry has gained popularity as one of the standout fighters in the bare-knuckle fighting circuit.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
