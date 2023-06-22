Mike Perry net worth: How much has the ex-UFC star grown after joining BKFC

Mike Perry has become an unlikely star in the world of combat sports. Whether it's due to his all-action fighting style or his eccentric but entertaining personality, 'Platinum' has earned the love of combat sports fans everywhere. More importantly, however, he has earned a fair amount of money.

The former UFC welterweight is currently signed to BKFC, where he competes in the promotion's middleweight division. Perry is undefeated as a bare-knuckle boxer and has quickly become the face of the BKFC promotion. His current status has contributed to the growth of his net worth.

According to CA Knowledge and TheSportsLite, Mike Perry has a current net worth of around $2 million. Other sources, like EssentiallySports and Celebrity Net Worth estimate a net worth that sits somewhere in the $1 million range. It's worth noting, however, that said sources don't seem to account for his BKFC contract.

Thus, they appear to be evaluating his net worth from 2021, just before he began his career as a bare-knuckle boxer. According to 'Platinum' himself, the contract he signed with BKFC has led to higher pay compared to what he earned as a UFC fighter. However, the exact figures and valuation of his contract remain unknown.

If Mike Perry somehow manages, albeit unlikely, to lure Conor McGregor to the world of bare-knuckle boxing as was teased after he TKO'd Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, he may very well be in line for the biggest payday of his life.

Mike Perry's UFC career in retrospect

At one point, Mike Perry was regarded as a high-potential prospect in the UFC welterweight division. Back in late 2016, 'Platinum' was an undefeated fighter, with 9 wins to his name, all coming by way of KO/TKO. He had knockout power in spades and only one foe had survived until the third round, only to be KO'd.

Verdict @VerdictMMA



#UFCVegas23 Daniel Rodriguez with a shutout performance against Mike Perry. Daniel Rodriguez with a shutout performance against Mike Perry.#UFCVegas23 https://t.co/myfTat6FZl

Unfortunately, a shocking loss to Alan Jouban in his third UFC fight derailed his career and he never truly recovered. While he bounced back with a two-fight win streak, he later lost to Santiago Ponzinibbio and Max Griffin. Thereafter, he never amassed another win streak in MMA.

While he won some bouts here and there, he never seemed to realize his potential and left the promotion after suffering a loss to Daniel Rodriguez.

Poll : 0 votes