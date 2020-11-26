Mike Perry's cornerman at UFC 255 revealed to be Reddit user

As it turns out, one of Mike Perry's cornermen at UFC 255 was a member of the Reddit MMA community.

Unfortunately, things didn't go too well for Perry that weekend.

The welterweight missed weight by over four pounds after a really tough weight cut, and then came out to the wrong walkout music.

The worst part for Perry that weekend however, was that he came up short in his bout against Tim Means, losing by unanimous decision.

Even Perry's road to UFC 255 was a bit peculiar, as he auctioned off a spot in his corner to the highest bidder.

After some drama with UFC middleweight Darren Till - who paid $5000 to be in the welterweight's corner, Perry settled on having his girlfriend Latory and a 'friend' corner him during fight night.

Apparently, that friend was r/MMA user bsWINCups, who documented his experience through this video:

Throughout the video, the Redditor was giving Perry some words of advice and motivation and was actually putting on his best effort in coaching 'Platinum' Mike in his corner.

Unfortunately for Team Perry, they could not get the win on fight night.

Advertisement

At the end of the video - which had Beyonce's 'Halo' as the background music, fittingly enough - the Redditor thanked Perry for the once-in-a-lifetime experience:

"Thank you to Mike Perry for being a good guy throughout this experience. He couldn't of been a nicer and more respectful person. I'm a fan for life. Truly a night I will never forget and cherish for the rest of my life."

Mike Perry issues statement after loss at UFC 255

Mike Perry fought valiantly but ultimately came up short at UFC 255 last weekend.

The fan-favorite welterweight battled Tim Means for three rounds in an exciting bout, but ended up losing via unanimous decision.

After the bout, Perry took to social media to issue a couple of statements:

Thank you @ufc for everything. You guys always looking out. Everybody have happy holidays ! ✌️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

It's back to the drawing board for Perry, who came into the Tim Means fight looking to pick up back-to-back wins.

With the loss, Mike Perry instead loses for the third time in his last four fights.