Darren Till reacts to Mike Perry's loss at UFC 255: 'I should have been in that corner' 

As expected, UFC middleweight Darren Till had something to say about Mike Perry's loss at UFC 255, Saturday evening.

Perry absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means in an exciting back and forth contest.

Till took to Twitter express his dismay for the result:

I should of been in that corner. Unlucky Mike. — D (@darrentill2) November 22, 2020

Till of course was referring to him supposedly offering to pay $5000 to be part of Perry's corner for UFC 255. Things didn't pan out however, as Till jokingly offered to throw in the towel from Perry's corner if someone was willing to pay up.

Cornering Perry instead, was his girlfriend Latory and a long-time friend.

Till however insisted that he was sincere in his desire to corner Perry:

"I was being 100% sincere. I wanted to corner him, I wanted to speak to him, I wanted to fight him in the back after his fight. I want him to win Saturday. I am always rooting for him, even though I know deep down he hates me," Till told Ariel Helwani.

Till and Perry have a had bit of a love-hate relationship, stemming from what Till said was a joke that was taken too personally.

The two have gone back-and-forth on social media recently.

Mike Perry transported to hospital after UFC 255 loss

Mike Perry was transported to the hospital following his unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255.

Perry and Means put on an exciting three-round war, but in the end, it was Means who earned the victory on all of the judges' scorecards.

After the fight, Perry was immediately transported to a medical facility, as per ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

Had hoped to talk to Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) in the back despite coming up short against Tim Means (in a hell of a fight), but I'm told he's being transported to hospital. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 22, 2020

Before the fight, Perry had trouble making weight and was reportedly close to pulling out of the fight.

Mike Perry eventually ended up missing weight by 4.5 pounds. He had to give up 30% of his purse due to missing weight,