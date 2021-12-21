Mike Perry's manager suggests a boxing bout between 'Platinum' and Jake Paul next

Mike Perry's manager Ibrahim Kawa has suggested a boxing bout between the former UFC welterweight and Jake Paul.

In a post on Twitter, Kawa pointed out that Paul is yet to fight a professional boxer, while 'Platinum' has had recent success as a pugilist.

"Would like to remind the world that @jakepaul hasn’t fought a boxer yet but @PlatinumPerry has and won. I’m just saying, Perry vs Jake might be the fight."

Jake Paul recently defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated rematch. Paul scored a sixth-round knockout to better his professional record to 5-0. While Paul boasts four KO victories, he is yet to take on a professional boxer.

At one point Mike Perry looked like a promising UFC welterweight with a 9-0 record and nothing but stoppage wins. However, he repeatedly dropped close decisions and ended his run in the promotion with a 7-8 record. 'Platinum' was released earlier this year after losing four of his last five outings.

Mike Perry then signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, in his first venture outside of the UFC, Perry fought Michael Seals in a professional boxing bout. 'Platinum' previously tried his hand at professional boxing and suffered a KO loss against Kenneth McNeil.

Mike Perry on his recent boxing success

Mike Perry earned a closely contested split-decision victory against Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat last month.

'Platinum' suffered a fourth-round knockdown, but went on to win the modified rules fight. The clash came at an event that pitted boxers against MMA fighters.

While the split decision could have gone the other way, Perry is convinced that he "deserved" the win. Mike Perry told MMA Junkie post-fight:

“I deserved the win because he stands tall and he fights in boxing. The sport is different and we’ve got to meet in the middle. I traded with him and I brought the fight to him. That’s why they gave me the dub, because he sat back too patiently and I’m the one who put myself in danger to get the shots in.”

Watch Mike Perry's interview with MMA Junkie below:

