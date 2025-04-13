Mike Perry scorches "butthurt losers" after fan backlash over bold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry’s prediction that Dricus du Plessis would defeat Khamzat Chimaev in a potential showdown had several fans fuming. Perry cited du Plessis' size, strength, and confidence inside the cage as the reasons that he might get the job done.
Previewing the fight in an interview with Helen Yee, Perry acknowledged Chimaev’s dominance and strategic approach. However, he also hinted that Chimaev’s team may avoid a matchup unless they see a clear path to victory.
“I think DDP is big and strong and scary-ish... Chimaev lets us think he's not as smart as he is. He has game plans. Chimaev's been a terror in the UFC. He's really taken a lot of it over, and we're all excited to see him compete. DDP's been really humble, but very, very courageous. Very strong. I think DDP wins if they fight, which, it's hard to say they even will fight. I don't see Khamzat taking a fight that he doesn't see himself having the ability to win. I see that him and his team will pick their fights very carefully.”
Check out Mike Perry's comments below (14:45):
After receiving heat from fans under an Instagram post by Red Corner MMA, Perry clapped back in the comments section, calling his critics “butthurt losers." He wrote:
"Haha all you butthurt losers in the comments, get your facts straight."
Check out the Instagram post and Mike Perry's reaction below:
Du Plessis recently secured the second defense of his middleweight title with a unanimous decision win against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. The South African confirmed at the post-fight press conference that he wants to fight Chimaev next. Since then, the pair have been going back and forth with no official confirmation on when the fight would take place.