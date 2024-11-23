Mike Perry shares angry reaction after Andrew Tate defends Conor McGregor over sexual assault case

Conor McGregor has sparked a feud between Mike Perry and Andrew Tate, the latter of whom came out in defense of the Irishman in the wake of his guilty verdict in the sexual assault civil case. In response to Tate's defense of McGregor, Perry was less than pleased.

He took to X/Twitter to issue a one-word response to Tate. In classic Perry fashion, it was profanity, and he completely dismissed Tate's pro-McGregor statement, which is understandable if the reaction was genuine. However, it is worth noting that Perry and McGregor are feuding.

"Gtfoh"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Irishman has vowed to appeal the verdict, continuing to protest his innocence despite the guilty verdict. The verdict comes with an order for McGregor to pay the victim, Nikita Hand, a compensation sum of around $259,000. Regardless, this hasn't stopped Tate from defending McGregor.

Tate himself is the subject of a legal battle revolving around sexual assault, human trafficking, and the formation of an organized crime group. The criminal case also involves his brother, Tristan. Both men have vehemently denied the allegations, frequently protesting their joint innocence on X/Twitter.

The two brothers have gone so far as to claim that they are the victims of a global conspiracy perpetrated against them by the powers that be, whom they accuse of trying to undermine their influence and popularity among young men. Needless to say, Tate is tweeting out in solidarity with McGregor.

Mike Perry took a dig at Conor McGregor on X/Twitter in response to the latter's guilty verdict

When Mike Perry suffered a crushing TKO loss to Jake Paul in the pair's boxing match, an incensed Conor McGregor claimed that 'Platinum' was no longer part of the BKFC, of which he is a part-owner. Now, Perry has aimed McGregor's words back at him, claiming that he's now fired.

"You're fired"

Expand Tweet

He did so in response to the Irishman's latest brush with the law, which has found him guilty of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback