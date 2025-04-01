Mike Perry shares honest take on "legend" Jon Jones 'jumping into Dirty Boxing as an owner': "Great to see him and speak with him"

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon in November as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While he hinted at retirement leading up to the bout, 'Bones' has since shared that he will continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career for the right payday.

As fans await news on the heavyweight champion's next bout, he announced earlier this month that he became a co-owner of Dirty Boxing Championship. Mike Perry, who launched the hybrid rules combat sports organization last July, discussed the partnership. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Platinum' stated:

"Yes, Jonny 'Bones' has jumped in with Dirty Boxing as a owner and we're grateful to have him. It was great to see him and speak with him before the fight and after the fight. We ran into each other on the beach and that's my guy, man. I mean, he's a legend. And that's another thing, too, it's like the fanbase - Jon has done what no one has ever accomplished in history."

Perry continued:

"It wouldn't matter if he was 60 years old. Even though they talked all that s**t on Jake [Paul] for fighting Mike Tyson - if Jon was 60, they'd be like fight Tom Aspinall. And I think Jon will do it or would do it. He's going to prepare and he's going to plan for it differently and better than any other athlete and he's going to put a plan together."

Check out Mike Perry's full comments on Jon Jones below:

Perry added that the fanbase is attempting to discredit Jones' career because they want to see him lose. He added that fighters such as 'Bones' and Khabib Nurmagomedov have unblemished records, yet still receive criticism from fans.

Tom Aspinall responds to rumors Jon Jones wants $30 million payday

There have been rumors that Jon Jones is reportedly seeking a $30 million payday to face Tom Aspinall in what figures to be the final bout of his mixed martial arts career. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.1-ranked heavyweight weighed in on those reports, stating:

"You mean he's trying to price himself out? Did that happen against Francis Ngannou or was that just a rumor because I don't really know the ins and outs of it... I would also agree with the notion that he deserves every penny that he makes because he's done everything that he can."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Jon Jones' reported financial request below:

Aspinall has been calling for the opportunity to face Jones since he captured the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November 2023. Although the UFC had the heavyweight champion continue with his planned matchup against Stipe Miocic, the two sides appear to be closing in on agreeing to a bout.

