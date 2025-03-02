Mike Perry shares two-word reaction to Jon Jones' legendary linkup with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jon Jones had a recent link-up with all-time great bodybuiilder and action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenneger. Their encounter was quickly shared on Instagram by 'Bones' himself, drawing attention from many, including ex-UFC welterweight and BKFC star Mike Perry.

Few need an introduction to Schwarzenneger, who is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner and widely credited with popularizing bodybuilding decades ago. Moreover, he has starred in various action movie classics like 'Commando' and 'Predator.' Meanwhile, Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The encounter saw Jones and Schwarzenneger snap several pictures and even film a video of a conversation they had. Many reacted to the moment, including another UFC legend in Georges St-Pierre. However, one of the more unexpected reactions came from Perry.

The BKFC phenom popped up in Jones' comment section, but dind't say much. Instead, he kept his praise short.

"Legendary champ"

A screenshot of Mike Perry's comment to Jon Jones

'Platinum' is coming off a brutal sixth-round TKO loss to influencing boxing star, Jake Paul, but has since been rumored to be on course to return to the BKFC, where he is undefeated. Meanwhile, Jones is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against the division's interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately, Jones has been less than interested in facing the Englishman. The MMA world, including UFC CEO Dana White, though, remain hopeful that the matchup will be booked this year. It is the only fight, besides a blockbuster clash with light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira, that fans are clamoring for.

Jon Jones recently crossed paths with another bodybuilding legend

Arnold Schwarzenneger isn't the only seven-time Mr. Olympia winner that Jon Jones recently encountered. In fact, 'Bones' took to his Instagram story to, in turn, share an Instagram story from Phil Heath, one of the greatest bodybuilders of the modern era. The pair have met before and expressed mutual respect.

A screenshot of Jon Jones' Instagram story with Phil Heath

Jones has always had an interest in fitness, and took up powerlifting as a pastime after his hit-and-run controversy caused him to take a sabbatical from MMA during his light heavyweight days. At the time, Jones gained noticeable muscle mass before returning to combat sports.

