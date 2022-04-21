Mike Tyson believes Francis Ngannou would make a "magnificent payday" if he ventures into boxing

Mike Tyson is apparently behind UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his pursuit of a professional boxing career.

During the "4/20 special" episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the legendary pugilist spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan about Ngannou's life story. Tyson said that 'The Predator' should definitely pursue a professional boxing career.

Chiming in with his thoughts on the reigning UFC heavyweight champ, Tyson said:

"I think no matter what happens, seeing boxing right now, he'll make a magnificent payday. They need to make that payday. He needs to go in there with Tyson [Fury] and make that payday."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments on Francis Ngannou:

Ngannou has been open about the fact that boxing has always been his first love. He only got into MMA after his former coach Fernand Lopez convinced him to pursue cage fighting instead – which in hindsight worked out well for the Cameroonian.

In the past few months, Ngannou revealed that the next stage of his career would involve a transition into the squared circle. He also made it clear that English heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury is his preferred opponent.

Francis Ngannou thinks Tyson Fury fight will happen

Francis Ngannou is expected to spend the remainder of the year on the sidelines after he underwent surgery for a knee injury he suffered prior to his UFC 270 fight in January.

However, 'The Predator' remains optimistic that a superfight between himself and Tyson Fury will happen. In a video uploaded to his personal YouTube channel, the reigning UFC heavyweight king claimed:

"I don’t really care about what will be, I just think it will be a fight against Tyson Fury.It can be in a phone booth, or wherever, but that fight will happen. That fight will happen."

Watch Francis Ngannou's video below:

Meanwhile, Fury revealed that he intends to retire after his upcoming championship clash with Dillian Whyte. However, 'The Gypsy King' vowed to keep the door open for a potential bout against Ngannou.

Fury, on an episode of The MMA Hour, said:

"I will have retired from competitive, championship boxing, and I’ll be ready to do the crossover fights completely. He won’t be the UFC heavyweight champion anymore, I won’t be the WBC heavyweight champion anymore, but I will still be the lineal heavyweight champion because they can’t take that from me!"

Catch Tyson Fury's interview below:

Edited by David Andrew