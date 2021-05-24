Watch: The adorable moment when Mike Tyson pretended to fight his pet dog

Combat sports legend Mike Tyson’s love for animals is well known, and another instance of this was revealed during a lighthearted ‘sparring’ session between Tyson and his pet dog.

The pet dog in question is known as Mars Tyson and has his own Instagram account. Mike Tyson features in some of the Instagram posts on Mars Tyson’s account, too.

One such post was put forth in March 2020, when COVID-19 lockdown rules were quite strict in the US. The post was a video of Mike Tyson and his pet dog Mars.

Mike Tyson can be seen utilizing his traditional peek-a-boo boxing style and engaging in lighthearted point sparring with Mars Tyson. Fans can check out the video below:

Mike Tyson didn’t really punch Mars and instead simply partook in a shadowboxing-like point sparring session. Tyson has time and again spoken out against animal abuse and in favor of animal rights worldwide.

Apart from dogs, Mike Tyson has adopted many exotic pets over the years, including tigers. Furthermore, Tyson’s deep connection with pigeons is well documented. ‘Iron’ Mike has often spoken about his love for pigeons, revealing that as a youngster, he’d even gone as far as knocking out the bullies who hurt his pigeons.

Mike Tyson’s next fight and comeback date are yet to be determined

Mike Tyson (left) in action against Roy Jones Jr. (right)

Mike Tyson’s last pro boxing fight took place in 2005. Tyson subsequently retired from the sport but has competed in a couple of exhibition boxing bouts: one in October 2006 and one in November 2020.

The second exhibition bout was Mike Tyson’s blockbuster fight against Roy Jones Jr. This fight transpired on November 28th, 2020. The event was promoted by Triller and also featured YouTuber Jake Paul in the co-main event.

The Tyson vs. RJJ boxing event reportedly garnered more than 1.6 million PPV buys. Regardless, Mike Tyson and Triller parted ways in its aftermath, much to the surprise of fans and experts in the boxing community. Tyson eventually posted the following statement via his Instagram account:

“Just to be clear, there is no Tyson with Triller fight. I don’t know any Triller executives personally. I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event. I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club."

Earlier this year, Mike Tyson was expected to fight Evander Holyfield; however, that fight didn’t come to fruition. Moreover, in April, Tyson suggested that he’ll be fighting Lennox Lewis this September. Nevertheless, the fight hasn’t been officially announced yet.