  • Mike Tyson drops MrBeast with a body shot ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, fans react: "That's more than he threw against Jake"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:54 GMT
Fans react to MrBeast taking a body shot from Mike Tyson. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Mike Tyson was in the building when popular YouTuber MrBeast asked to take a body shot from him. Tyson did not hold back.

He dug in a left hand to the ribs, and the YouTube star folded to the punch. The clip went viral on social media, and fans had a field day.

Check out the video below:

Some laughed at MrBeast for volunteering. Others joked that Tyson threw more in that playful punch than he did against Jake Paul. One fan wrote:

"That's more than he threw against Jake."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Lmao Mike punched the sh*t out of him."
"Jimmy, go get X-ray’d now."
"0.0005% power there, he held back for safety."
"Bro needs to get hired by WWE asap [as soon as possible]. He sold that like a champ."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to MrBeast taking a body shot from Mike Tyson. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X and @mrbeast on Instagram]
The video gave fight fans a viral moment before Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford step into the ring. Tyson has leaned towards Alvarez to get the job done while previewing the fight.

Tyson admires Crawford’s skills and intelligence but doubts he can overcome Alvarez on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas. Crawford enters as a four-division champion and unbeaten in 41 fights. He's chasing history as a five-division titlist and three-time undisputed king.

Alvarez, meanwhile, regained his undisputed crown in May and remains a dangerous threat. Tyson believes Crawford has the talent edge yet sees the size gap as decisive. He said that the bigger man usually beats the smaller fighter. For Tyson, Alvarez’s power and experience make him the safer pick despite Crawford’s brilliance.

Despite all the doubts and questions surrounding the size difference, Crawford has said that he's confident in his skills and plans on silencing the doubters on fight night.

