When will Mike Tyson Funko Pops be available for purchase?

Funko, an American company that manufactures vinyl figures, has finally added Mike Tyson collectibles for their Pop.

However, they can only be pre-ordered for now since Funko hasn't shared the release with the e-commerce companies. Those who wish to secure the products can pre-order them for $9.99 here.

Pre-ordering the Mike Tyson Pops will guarantee that the buyers will receive the product. According to Pop Toy, the manufacturing schedule of Funko's products can fluctuate, thus making it difficult for them to come up with a release date.

Along with Mike Tyson, Funko also added collectibles of Ryan Garcia and Julio Cesar Chavez.

Tyson last competed in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. The legendary boxer made his return to the sport after more than 15 years.

The 55-year-old appeared to be at his usual best inside the boxing ring as he continually stung Jones with some powerful punches. The much-hyped contest was ruled a split draw. After the fight, both Tyson and Jones embraced each other.

The event was hosted by the Triller Fight Club. Apparently, 1.6 million PPVs were sold, making it one of the highest-selling PPV events of recent times.

When is Mike Tyson fighting next?

Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

In April earlier this year, Mike Tyson claimed he would challenge his former adversary Evander Holyfield on May 29, 2021. However, the lucrative exhibition matchup never came to fruition.

"I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th," Mike Tyson told Haute Living during an Instagram Live session.

Holyfield's camp reportedly turned down the fight after they were not offered what they expected: a $100 million deal.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have fought each other on two occasions. The first fight saw Holyfield finish 'Iron Mike' in the 11th round, and their second outing culminated in an infamous disqualification win for 'The Real Deal'.

