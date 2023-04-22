Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson has thrown some praise towards 'Tank'.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion is slated to return to the ring later tonight on Showtime pay-per-view. There, Davis is set to face Ryan Garcia in the biggest challenge of his career. 'KingRy' is coming off a knockout win over Javier Fortuna last July.

Nonetheless, the champion enters tonight's contest as a solid betting favorite. This is partially due to his entertaining fighting style, which has been compared to Mike Tyson. Like 'Iron Mike', Davis is much smaller than others in his weight class and uses that to his advantage.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mike Tyson discussed the comparisons. There, the former heavyweight champion welcomed the comparisons to Gervonta Davis and praised the lightweight. Tyson stated that due to their stature, the power they're able to generate is unworldly.

Furthermore, the heavyweight legend stated that 'Tank' flies into opponents, much like himself. In the interview, Tyson stated:

"But, the way which he catapults himself, it's almost like a gun being fired. He flies right into you with every ounce of power. I understood them now when they say he fights like Mike Tyson 'cause he flies through the air which is normally bad positioning, you have no power in the air. But, for him and myself, our stoutness to the ground, as I said before, catapults us like being shot like a bow and arrow and the force is unstoppable."

See his comments in the video below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Mike Tyson makes special weigh-ins appearance

At the weigh-ins for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson got arguably the biggest applause of the night.

The weigh-ins went down yesterday in Las Vegas, and the two men were amped up. While the two boxers, as well as their promoters and trainers, were onstage, so were a couple of boxing legends.

Bernard Hopkins was in attendance at the weigh-ins but earned a talking-to from 'Tank' for touching him in the final face-off. While that was a bit of a downer, 'Iron Mike' had fun at the event.

Tyson was at the weigh-ins and even generated massive applause from fans who noticed the former champion standing onstage. After fans noticed, announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. decided to give a shoutout to the boxing legend.

See Tyson at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia weigh-in below:

[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Mike Tyson enjoying the love from the crowd at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in… Mike Tyson enjoying the love from the crowd at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/cMBzohcyqq

