Mike Tyson's camp gives reaction to rumored fight against ex-UFC icon Mark Hunt

Don't expect to see Mike Tyson vs. Mark Hunt taking place in the boxing ring this year.

'Iron Mike' hasn't been seen in the boxing ring since a 2020 exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. Despite the fight being Tyson's first in 15 years, he didn't miss a beat. Tyson looked great across eight rounds of action, fighting to a draw on the scorecards.

Following that bout nearly four years ago, Tyson has been consistent in his comments about a return. If the fight and payday intrigue him enough, he would compete again. However, despite challenges from the likes of Jake Paul, the legendary heavyweight hasn't seemed interested.

However, last month, that appeared to change. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt claimed that he was in talks to face Tyson in a boxing match later this year. 'The Super Samoan' himself has had success in the ring, scoring a knockout win over Sonny Bill Williams in late 2022.

Unfortunately for fans, it doesn't appear that the two heavyweights will be fighting after all. According to a recent report from DailyMail, one of the individuals in Tyson's camp has denied that the fight is on. Furthermore, the two reportedly haven't even been in contact about the bout either.

Will Mike Tyson fight someone other than Mark Hunt? 'Iron Mike' reportedly firm on retirement

It appears that Mike Tyson vs. Mark Hunt won't happen, but that's not all.

While 'Iron Mike' has been consistent in the idea that he could fight if the bout is intriguing, nothing has interested him. Furthermore, it seems that nothing will be able to pull the legendary heavyweight back into the ring.

Prior to rumors about facing 'The Super Samoan', Tyson was linked to another MMA legend. Last month, the former heavyweight champion was linked to the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. 'The Last Emperor' retired in 2023 but later showed interest in boxing Tyson.

However, Tyson's team later released a brief statement to Chisanga Malata. They denied that they were in negotiations with Emelianenko and that the boxer wasn't interested in facing him, now or in the future.

Earlier this month, one of Tyson's representatives stated:

"This is false. Mr. Tyson has not spoken to anyone in his camp. He is not interested in doing a fight with him now or in the future."

