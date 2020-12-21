Mike Tyson's children: All you need to know about the legendary boxer's family

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is often referred to as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', and he recently proved that even at 53, he remains in fighting-fit shape. Last month, Tyson was impressive in his return to the boxing ring when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. While the bout ended in a draw, many people praised Tyson for his performance.

Outside of the ring however, there is another side to Mike Tyson that people don't know much about.

Mike Tyson is also known for being a family man. Tyson has been married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009. Tyson was previously married to Robin Givens from 1988-1989, and then to Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003.

While Tyson may have had his fair share of failed marriages, these don't seem to have affected his relationship with his children.

Let's take a look at Mike Tyson's children and their relationship with their ex-world champion father.

How many kids does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson is a doting father to six children - Mikey Lorna (30), Rayna (24) Amir (22), Miguel (18), Milan (12), and Morocco (9). Since his retirement back in 2005, 'Iron Mike' has remained closely involved in raising his children and is known to be a family man. Tyson is very close to all his children and has supported them in every possible way to achieve their goals in life. Some of his children are into sports while the others have been involved in other careers including acting, modeling, and even business.

Mikey Lorna Tyson is Mike Tyson's eldest child, and she was born to Kimberly Scarborough. Although Tyson and Scarborough never got married, he remained close to his eldest daughter. Mikey Lorna is a plus-size model who was also selected as the cover girl for a November 2016 edition of Queen magazine.

Rayna Tyson is Mike Tyson's first child from his second marriage. Rayna is 24 years old and is a graduate of film studies from New York University. In 2016, Rayna was nominated for Best Film Student at the university, and Mike Tyson even requested the public on Facebook to vote for his daughter. She was also a member of the crew for the blockbuster 2019 movie 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Amir Tyson is Mike Tyson's second child from his second marriage. Tyson's eldest son at 22 years old, Amir holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the American University in Washington. Amir recently set up his own streetwear clothing company named Debonair Attire. He also donates part of the money raised from selling his company's merchandise to finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, a deadly disease that his mother suffers from.

Mike Tyson had two children with Sol Xochitl, a woman he had an affair with back in the early 2000s. The son was named Miguel and is now 18 years old. The daughter was named Exodus, but unfortunately passed away when she was just 4 years old. Miguel is a musician, and is involved in a lot of volunteering work for charity. He went on a trip to an orphanage in Haiti back in 2018, and was very happy to be able to spend time with the kids there. He is also known to have an affinity towards boxing and was spotted doing some pad work with his ex-world champion father.

Mike Tyson also has a pair of children named Milan and Morocco with his current wife Lakiha 'Kiki' Spicer. Milan is pursuing a career in professional tennis and has trained with Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Tyson is excited about the fact that his daughter is pursuing a career in sports, and even tries to guide her from time to time.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tyson said: "I always explain [to Milan], 'If you really want to do this, you talk about [Novak] Djokovic, Serena Williams, this is what you have to do. You can’t complain. You have to love it. That’s what discipline is. You hate to do it, but do it as you love it'".

Mike Tyson most recently competed in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. and looked as fit as ever. He is expected to compete in more such exhibition matches with a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield rumored to be in the pipeline.