Mike Tyson says he can easily KO Jake Paul but wouldn't do it because his family loves the YouTube star

Mike Tyson has stated that he could easily knockout Jake Paul, but would never do it because his family are big fans of 'The Problem Child'.

Jake Paul made the move to professional boxing in 2020, and has since amassed a record of 4-0. Admittedly he is yet to compete against an actual pro boxer, but he does hold wins over former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

After spending several years away from the sport of boxing, Mike Tyson recently made a return to the sport. He faced off against another legend in Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that ended in an unofficial draw. Tyson has since heavily hinted that he will return to the boxing ring once again in the near future.

However, speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Mike Tyson made it clear that he would not be facing Jake Paul, stating that:

"My family love Jake Paul."

However, when asked if he thought he could finish 'The Problem Child', Tyson had the following to say:

"So f***ing easy. Yeah, but I would never. I'd be against my own f***ing family. They love this little white motherf***er. You know what I mean? He got balls. He's got f***ing balls. When you see a white boy with balls, you know. I'm talking about for real, but f*** you motherf***er... Yeah but nah man, let him have his f***ing reign."

Check out the Full Send Podcast featuring Mike Tyson below:

Who will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight next?

Neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul currently have fights booked. However, both men have been linked with several potential opponents. Tyson has continually been linked with several other boxing legends, including his age-old rival Evander Holyfield.

However, Holyfield recently made a short notice return to boxing to take on former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort. Holyfield was TKO'd in the first round and had many fans questioning whether he should still be allowed to compete.

Jake Paul's most likely next opponent appears to be Tommy Fury, the younger half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul and the younger Fury both competed on the same card, having several confrontations during the buildup to the event.

Tommy Fury has since stated that he wishes to fight Jake Paul next, but will only accept if the money is right.

