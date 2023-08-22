Mikey Musumeci amazed by Mark Zuckerberg’s BJJ progress: “He’s tough as f**k!”

Mikey Musumeci has praised Mark Zuckerberg’s toughness after training with him. Over the past few months, Zuckerberg has received mainstream attention within the martial arts realm for pursuing a fight against fellow billionaire Elon Musk. If the must-see matchup were to happen, most people believe the Facebook founder would have an advantage since he consistently trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Earlier this year, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was seen sharpening his BJJ and MMA skills with Zuckerberg. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Musumeci was asked about the experience and had this to say:

“When I started to train I saw that he was like this animal on the mats. He’s tough as f**k!”

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari by rear-naked choke. In his second ONE appearance, Musumeci became the inaugural flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Since then, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has protected his unbeatable streak, securing title defenses against Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

The 27-year-old American last competed at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 when he defeated Brooks by a triangle armbar.

On October 6, Mikey Musumeci returns to action as he looks for his sixth win under the ONE banner. It’ll be easier said than done, as Musumeci will have a size disadvantage against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, a former ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

Musumeci vs. Aoki is a non-title openweight bout scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 event, featuring three world title matchups, can be watched live and for free by active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.