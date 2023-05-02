Mikey Musumeci believes Adriano Moraes will have an aggressive mindset at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci expects Adriano Moraes will head into his trilogy bout against Demetrious Johnson with a renewed sense of vigor.

Adriano Moraes will challenge Johnson for the ONE flyweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After losing the flyweight strap to Johnson in their second meeting at ONE on Prime Video 1, Moraes is hellbent on reclaiming the gold at ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

Musumeci, who will also defend his world title against Osamah Almarwai, said in an interview with South China Morning Post that he sees Johnson emerging as the winner.

Things could change, however, if Adriano Moraes brings out that inner beast.

“But Adriano could also come out like another mental beast just from losing the last match so we just don’t know. But I have DJ winning on paper, but again it could change.”

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are 1-1 in their head-to-head matchups in ONE Championship. Both matches had the ONE flyweight world title on the line and both ended in spectacular knockouts.

The Brazilian superstar was the first to chalk up a win when he slept Johnson with a grounded knee in the second round of their match at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

More than a year later, it was Demetrious Johnson who came out on top. The two met again at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 and the American legend closed out the card with one of the greatest knockouts in MMA history.

Johnson claimed the ONE flyweight world title with a poetic flying knee finish in the fourth round of their rematch.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

