Mikey Musumeci believes he’s got a ‘cool group of guys’ that can ease his transition into MMA

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has continued to show the incredible level that he is at inside the circle.

Since signing with the promotion as one of the top competitors in the world, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ quickly became one of two world champions in the promotion.

Helping to push grappling into bigger and better times thanks to the platform that ONE Championship has provided, Musumeci is right at the top of his game right now, as proven by his most recent performance inside the circle.

Defeating Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10, the champ defended his title convincingly in what many thought would be his toughest test to date.

Whilst he is still, one of the very best grapplers in the world, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has long flirted with the idea of potentially hanging the gi up for a little while and lacing up some gloves.

By competing under the ONE Championship banner, Musumeci has shown an interest in competing in MMA at some point down the line, learning some striking to compliment his world class jiu-jitsu skills that will be a nightmare for anyone to deal with.

In an interview with the promotion, the champ spoke about his plans for the eventual transition:

“I definitely have a cool group of guys that could mentor and influence me into MMA eventually.”

One thing is for sure, the fans would be on the edge of their seats for when Mikey Musumeci steps into the circle to compete in MMA for the first time. With his work ethic and perfectionist mindset that has made him a world champion in grappling, he knows he has what it takes to make it work.

North American fans can rewatch Musumeci’s latest performance inside the Circle and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

