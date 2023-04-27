Mikey Musumeci believes pressure is a double-edged sword

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is no stranger to high pressure situations. In fact, he thrives off them.

At 26 years old, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has accomplished enough in submission grappling to produce a legendary career even if he decided to hang up the gi for good tomorrow.

Last year, Musumeci started a new chapter in his career by signing with ONE Championship as the promotion continues to push submission grappling by giving it a platform.

Along with the Ruotolo brothers, Musumeci has become the main driving force behind this. He is helping to put ONE on the map as the new home for elite competitors on the mats.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he will compete on one of the biggest stages of his career against a very credible opponent. On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, giving Musumeci the opportunity to represent submission grappling under the ONE banner on a historic night for the promotion.

Taking on Osamah Almarwai in his second title defense, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the pressure and how it can be turned into a positive in an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube:

“Then it makes you more hungry than you used to be if you use it right. It could destroy you because the pressure gets too heavy and you let it like break you then you just want to quit right and a lot of people break from pressure.”

Watch the full interview below:

Musumeci will face off against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event, including three world championship matchups at the top of the card, will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes