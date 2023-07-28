Mikey Musumeci can’t get over ‘crazy’ ONE Fight Night 10 experience

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci looks to continue his dominant run as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Facing off with the ONE strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks on August 4, the fight will see Musumeci return to Thailand to put on another show for the fans.

Whilst ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has become accustomed to competing in Asia where he now lives, last time out was different.

In his second title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Musumeci got the chance to be part of a historic night for ONE Championship.

Hosting its first ever event in the United States, ONE Championship put on a show like nothing Broomfield, Colorado, had ever seen before.

Alongside all the stellar MMA and striking match-ups, Musumeci defended his submission grappling title in one of the night's three world championship contests.

Receiving an incredible response from the sold out 1stBank Center when he walked to the Circle, the champ rewarded the fans with another Musumeci masterclass against Osamah Almarwai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci reflected on the experience ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 13.

“Competing in Denver was such a crazy experience for me. You know, it was ONE Championship’s debut in the U.S., so we had so much pressure. The American fans loved it.”

With another submission victory under his belt, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is continuing to represent submission grappling on the biggest stage possible.

Tune in to his next world title defense at ONE Fight Night 13 on U.S. primetime next Friday, August 4, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.