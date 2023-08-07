Mikey Musumeci dedicates latest victory to late aunt, teases massive showdown at the end of the year

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci came into his third title defense with one thing in mind.

As he continues to represent the sport he has dedicated his life to, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ wants to pave a path for others to follow.

With a submission win against Jarred Brooks, the ONE flyweight submission grappling champion got what he was looking for - another dominant performance that was capped off by a finish.

Having achieved his goal, Musumeci turned his focus elsewhere during his post-event interviews with ONE Championship.

As well as looking to the future for what could be next, the Jiu-Jitsu specialist revealed that he and his family had suffered a tragic loss, as his great aunt Margarette had passed away.

Using his victory as a tribute, Musumeci also stated that he has something big in the works for his next appearance inside the Circle that will take place later this year.

Teasing fans by mentioning that he can’t reveal what it is yet, the champ got everyone on the edge of their seat before talking about the personal motivation that he brought into this match-up:

“So we’ll find out later in the year, I don’t think I’m allowed to say yet. This victory is for my great aunt Margarette, she passed away a few days ago. I’m out here competing for her. I love her so much and I miss her so much.”

Whether it’s the way he carries himself as a world champion or his performances inside the Circle, Mikey Musumeci continues to be an incredible flag bearer for submission grappling.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 event is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.