Mikey Musumeci envisions how match against Jarred Brooks will unfold: “He is going to have relentless pressure”

Ahead of the third title defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship, Mikey Musumeci is excited to face an opponent who brings aggression.

He meets ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13, broadcasting live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 4.

Brooks’ two biggest assets that he will bring to the contest from his career in MMA both boil down to him being an opponent that will take the fight to the champion.

With his wrestling base and confident mindset, ‘The Monkey God’ isn’t coming to try and sneak a win on a time limit. Instead, the strawweight champ wants to dominate each and every opponent he faces.

Unfortunately for Brooks, his next opponent is one of the best competitors in the world at staying one step ahead of his opponents.

While that can make for contests where Musumeci’s opponents approach the fight cautiously so they don’t get caught in a trap, Brooks is not that kind of competitor.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about looking forward to facing an opponent like Jarred Brooks, whose best chance of winning is to push the pace, which is exactly what the champion wants.

He said:

“He is going to have relentless pressure forward, and that's the perfect strategy for him. I think that's the play for him, and the play for me is the second he comes in at me. He goes hard at me, I come in countering him, and I instantly solidify position and finish the match.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.