Mikey Musumeci equates Mark Zuckerberg’s insane martial arts progress to “a crazy science experiment”

As one of the best submission grapplers in the world, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci knows what he is talking about when things hit the canvas.

Amongst the rumours, delays, and cryptic messages surrounding a potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the former has received some elite-level training from the best in the business.

Regardless of whether he will end up fighting Musk, Zuckerberg has shown a key interest for some time in martial arts.

Now only is the Meta CEO a big fan of watching the sport, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt loves spending his free time honing his craft in martial arts.

Having competed in local tournaments, Zuckerberg clearly has a lot of drive when it comes to the sport that Musumeci knows best and has dedicated his life to.

After spending some time on the mats with him, Musumeci was very impressed by the billionaire and how seriously he takes it.

Not only does Mark Zuckerberg love the competition, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said he was slightly taken aback by how good he is already and how much potential he has.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Mikey Musumeci said that he is intrigued to see how much further the Facebook founder can take his love of jiu-jitsu because of all of the unanswered variables:

“In terms of his progress, like, I'm fascinated by it. It's like, just a crazy science experiment.”

Watch the full interview below:

Musumeci will return to competition himself when he faces Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Broadcasting live in U.S. prime time, North American viewers can catch all the action for free via Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.