Mikey Musumeci ‘excited to feel the energy’ of fighting Jarred Brooks at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Mikey Musumeci is thrilled to feel the atmosphere in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium during ONE Fight Night 13.

On August 4, Musumeci looks to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the third time in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event. The latest event from ONE’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During an interview with ONE, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ discussed what it means to him to be fighting in “The Mecca of Muay Thai”:

“But yeah, I love the experience of Thailand and now, I get to fight again in Thailand. You know, in front of all the people, I got to go in the ring for a second when I did the interview [to announce my fight with Jarred] and it was so cool, like feeling the atmosphere of the fans and everything and company, the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, right? So, definitely a cool experience. And I'm just so excited to feel the energy of getting there.”

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari by rear-naked choke. In his second promotional bout, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion with a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa.

Since then, he’s defended his throne twice against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai. On August 4, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ plans to secure his third world title defense by taking out ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, who holds a promotional record of 4-0.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks is one of two world championship matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

The card’s main event features Chingiz Allazov defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against old rival Marat Grigorian.