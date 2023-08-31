Mikey Musumeci expects ‘interesting match’ against ‘tough guy’ Shinya Aoki

Mikey Musumeci is thrilled to go toe-to-toe with a martial arts icon at ONE Fight Night 15.

Through his run in ONE Championship, as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has proved himself to be a cut above the rest.

Dominating and finishing opponents by always staying several steps ahead, the world champion is yet to face a challenge inside the circle that he didn’t already have mapped out.

Returning on October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the champion’s title will not be on the line.

Taking himself out of his comfort zone by competing at openweight, Musumeci will face Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki in a bucket list matchup. While some fans may see it just as that, the flyweight titleholder is well aware that you can’t underestimate any opponent inside the circle.

The superior size and vast experience of Aoki will surely cause a few new issues for the champ as he mixes it up with a true original of the sport.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the strengths his opponent brings to the table, being quick to mention his hardened resilience:

“Shinya is a tough guy to finish, so it’s gonna be a very interesting match.”

Musumeci will once again share the spotlight with elite martial artists from the world of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing with a stacked card heading to the iconic venue on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.