Mikey Musumeci fascinated by ‘super tough and durable’ Jarred Brooks: “I was really impressed”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci picked up another dominant title defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Facing off with Jared Brooks at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ stayed one step ahead of his opponent at all times.

Expecting Brooks to use his MMA grappling skills to put the pace and pressure on him, Musumeci looked forward to facing an opponent that won’t try to stall out the contest. ‘The Monkey God’ lived up to his opponent’s expectations and then some, pressing the action and taking the fight to the champion.

Unfortunately for his two-sport world champion ambition, Brooks couldn't stop the defending titleholder from chaining together submissions that were a constant threat.

However, one of the big takeaways from the matchup was how well Brooks defended most of Musumeci's near-ending submissions, using his grappling IQ and his strength to power out of certain positions.

In his post-fight interview, Mikey Musumeci gave respect to his fellow ONE world champion Jarred Brooks.

While he gave his opponent props for taking the contest in the first place as a fellow world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was also impressed by the durability and awareness of the ONE strawweight world champion:

“Man, I grapple with so many high-level people, and he's super tough and durable, super strong. I was really impressed by how he was hand-fighting me at close guard.”

