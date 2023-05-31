Mikey Musumeci feels Tommy Langaker-Kade Ruotolo war will be fast and furious: “I don’t see any anti-jiu-jitsu in this”

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, Kade Ruotolo will look to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

After facing off with stylistically different grapplers throughout his tenure, the divisional king will face a fellow jiu-jitsu specialist that has been targeting him for some time.

During Kade’s incredible ADCC win last year, Tommy Langaker confronted the grappling phenom after the event, setting up a clash between the two later down the line.

With back-to-back wins of his own under the ONE banner, Langaker has proved himself to be one of the best lightweight contenders in the world.

Given that both men are known for their aggressive styles, they have predicted this contest to be a high-pace affair that should deliver a real treat for the fans once someone makes the first move.

This sentiment is shared by the promotion’s other world champion in submission grappling, ONE flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he gave his thoughts on the matchup and how he expects both Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker to hunt for the finish instead of trying to cancel their opponents attempts:

“I don’t see any anti-jiu-jitsu in this.”

With a win over Langaker at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kade will have few challengers left for him to face, potentially freeing him up for a transition to MMA that he has long hinted at.

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes