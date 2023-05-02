Mikey Musumeci gets some love ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Fans are showing support for Mikey Musumeci ahead of his upcoming world title defense this May 5.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has emerged as arguably the biggest superstar in ONE Championship’s submission grappling divisions. At ONE Fight Night 10, he looks to continue his undefeated promotional run by retaining the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The 26-year-old posted a one-week countdown on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Less than 1 week to go! #OneFightNight10”

Fans filled the comment section on Mikey Musumeci’s Instagram post, saying:

“Win by triangle idk why it would just be cool 😂😂😂”

“Have a Great Event Mikey ! 🔥🔥🔥”

“🔥🔥let’s go hermano”

“This will be awesome. Good luck to both of you."

Mikey Musumeci made his promotional debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari inside the distance. Since then, the BJJ phenom has taken out Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship and defended his throne against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Although he’s looked nearly unbeatable, Musumeci has a tough test waiting at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Musumeci’s next world title challenger will be Osamah Almarwai, a 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion. Almarwai is making his promotional debut and plans to put everyone on notice with an impressive performance against ‘Darth Rigatoni.’ It’ll be intriguing to see if the Yemen-born fighter can emerge victorious in a legacy-defining moment.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai is one of three world championships at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic event will be the first time ONE showcases its talent on U.S. soil, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

