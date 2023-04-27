Mikey Musumeci got used to Asia’s warm climate and can’t deal with cold U.S. weather

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci will get the chance to compete in front of his home fans under the ONE Championship banner.

As one of the top submission grappling competitors to come out of the United States in the last decade or so, Musumeci has been a huge part of ONE Championship’s continued progression into the world since his signing last year.

By giving the sport a new and huge platform, ONE is becoming the new home for elite grapplers by having the likes of Musumeci and the Ruotolo brothers compete alongside elite athletes from various martial arts disciplines.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Looking to showcase what makes ONE Championship the home of martial arts, the card is topped with three world championship matchups in MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

Mikey Musumeci will face off against Osamah Almarwai in the second defense of his flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Ahead of the contest, the champ has been back in the United States. After living and competing in Asia for the last year, he has had to re-acclimate to his birth place.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, he said:

“It’s a little bit cold in the US right now, I’ve been in Asia so I’ve become kinda like a bitch to the cold. You know I grew up in New Jersey, but being back in Vegas it’s like 60, 70 degrees and I’m complaining.”

Watch the full interview below:

Musumeci will take on Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

