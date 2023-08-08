Mikey Musumeci lauds MMA champion Jarred Brooks for taking on grappling challenge: “I respect him so much” 

Mikey Musumeci has a ton of respect for Jarred Brooks after their entertaining submission showcase at ONE Fight Night 13.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ added a fifth-straight victory to his record on Friday night, securing a win over ‘The Monkey God’ with mere minutes remaining in their co-main event clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Following the bout, Mikey Musumeci was nothing short of complimentary toward his opponent and thanked Jarred Brooks for stepping out of his comfort zone to push on a show for the fans in Thailand.

“So props to Jarred for going into jiu-jitsu when he’s the MMA champion, you know? It takes so much courage and I respect him so much for that. He’s a warrior,” Musumeci told Mitch Chilson immediately following the bout.

With another big win in the books, Mikey Musumeci has some very big things on the horizon. The five-time IBJJF world champion teased an incoming announcement following his win but he was unable to spill the tea just yet.

As for Jarred Brooks, ‘The Monkey God’ will head back to the strawweight division where he currently reigns as the promotion’s world champion. Who he faces is yet to be determined, but a potential rematch with ex-titleholder Joshua Pacio could be in the cards. Brooks has also been tied to a matchup with undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev.

Who would you like to see Jarred Brooks compete against in his first ONE world title defense?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.