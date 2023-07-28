Jarred Brooks roots for Mansur Malachiev to ‘keep winning’ for epic buildup to their potential fight

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks isn’t the kind of fighter to stay quiet in the build-up to a contest.

Since arriving in the promotion, ‘The Monkey God’ has made it very clear that he’s aiming for the top. Dominating the strawweight division on his way to becoming the world champion at ONE 164 last year, the American has always backed up his words on the global stage.

Whilst for his next contest at ONE Fight Night 13, he hasn’t engaged in trash talk, that doesn’t mean he is leaving it behind.

On August 4, Brooks looks to challenge himself by facing Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship. Due to the defending champion’s personality, his challenger has been nothing but respectful thus far.

On the flip side of that, Brooks is pulling for one strawweight contender, in particular, to keep up his momentum so that the two of them can go head-to-head.

Undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev debuted at ONE Fight Night 11, submitting a top contender in Jeremy Miado in the opening round.

Identifying Malachiev as an opponent that could lead to a fun build-up for the fight, Jarred Brooks said in an interview with ONE Championship that he is rooting for the Russian:

“And I hope that he keeps on winning because I think the build up for that fight would be amazing.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on U.S. primetime on Friday, August 4.