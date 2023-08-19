Mikey Musumeci launches Las Vegas seminar for the benefit of Renato Tagliari’s father: “Let’s do good everyone”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci isn't just one of the most lethal grapplers in the world today; he is also known to be one of the kindest. 'Darth Rigatoni' largely uses his influence to teach the world the good benefits of martial arts. He often talks about discipline, kindness, camaraderie, and setting a good example for the next generation.

In a recent post on Instagram, Mikey Musumeci showed support for his friend, IBJJF Pan and Worlds no-gi champion Renato Tagliari. At the moment, Tagliari's father is battling lung cancer, and Musumeci is conducting a seminar just to raise money to help with the treatments.

Here's the post:

"SEMINAR IN VEGAS AUG 21// when family struggles we all struggle together. My brother @renatotagliaribjj father is currently in a battle with lung cancer, and needs help with his treatment. I lost my grandma a year ago to cancer, and it’s such an out of control horrible feeling, and I don’t wish this on anyone. 100% of the proceeds from this seminar will go directly to Renato’s fathers treatment!!"

This is the perfect example of someone with world-class skills using his gifts for the greater good. The level of empathy one has to have to go out of his own way to help someone who suffers the same thing his loved one did is rare.

Mikey Musumeci will not only go down in history as one of the best in his sport but will also be known for the goodness he's shown those around him.

At the moment, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is slated for a massive openweight submission grappling superfight with former ONE lightweight world champion and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15.

Aoki, a prominent figure in MMA due to his specialization as a grappler, will be outweighing Mikey Musumeci by over 30 pounds come fight night. This will be an interesting bout.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.