Mikey Musumeci looks back at huge honor competing at legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci came into ONE Fight Night 13 with one thing in mind.

Targeting a submission win in his third title defense against Jarred Brooks, the champ got exactly what he was looking for. With the weight of representing submission grappling on his shoulders, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ continues to perform, securing a triangle armbar this time around.

On top of his want for another submission win under the ONE banner, this particular title defense brought another source of motivation with it.

This past weekend, Musumeci got the opportunity to compete inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for the very first time. Not only representing grappling for all of the fans tuning in around the world, the champion got to showcase the sport that he has dedicated his life to in one of the most legendary venues in the world.

In his post-event interviews with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about competing at Lumpinee and what that meant to him:

“I feel awesome, you know? First of all, being here in the legendary Lumpinee Stadium and competing for the first time, it’s such an honor to be here.”

With another successful title defense under his belt, Musumeci continues to set the standard for submission grappling as one of the very best competitors in the world. Producing back-to-back submission wins, the champ is hungrier than ever to help grow the sport by leading the way for the rest to follow.

