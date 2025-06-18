Mikey Musumeci makes feelings known about possibly coaching UFC BJJ: Road to the Title opposite Logan Paul's rival

Mikey Musumeci recently opened up about 'UFC BJJ: Road to the Title' and made his feelings known on possibly coaching opposite one of Logan Paul's biggest rivals. Musumeci is one of the top jiu-jitsu practitioners in his weight class and one the UFC has invested in for their latest venture into BJJ.

Musumeci served as a coach on the inaugural season of 'UFC BJJ: Road to the Title', which began last Monday. The show follows a similar format to 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) and will tell the stories of their athletes and introduce the UFC fanbase to BJJ in hopes of growing the sport.

Much like 'TUF', the coaches will compete in the main event of UFC BJJ 1, which is scheduled to take place during International Fight Week.

In his latest conversation with MMA Fighting, Musumeci responded when asked whether he would be interested in coaching opposite Dillon Danis in a future season.

'Darth Rigatoni' mentioned that despite Danis misinterpreting his earlier comments, he would still be open to the controversial star being a part of UFC BJJ. He said:

"Yeah, I have nothing against Dillon [Danis]. If UFC wanted us to do ['UFC BJJ: Road to the Title'] together, that would be awesome. He was pis*ed at me though because we did a press conference and Claudia [Gadelha] was talking about him and then he misunderstood and thought I said something about him... But yeah, if he wanted to do a show with me, that would be really fun. I think we would have a good time."

Check out Mikey Musumeci's comments regarding Dillon Danis below (14:45):

Mikey Musumeci says Dillon Danis wanted to confront him at UFC 316

Mikey Musumeci also disclosed that Dillon Danis wanted to confront him when he was in attendance at UFC 316.

In the aforementioned conversation, Musumeci mentioned that Danis misunderstood the comment he made and was offended. Despite his efforts to clarify the situation, 'El Jefe' didn't respond to him:

"[Danis] texted me. He's like, 'Where are you sitting?' We were at UFC 316. Like, he was going to confront me. I'm like, 'Bro, I didn't talk about you. What are you talking about?' I even wrote him again like, 'What's the issue?'... So I don't know if he misunderstood of if he just wanted drama, but I really didn't talk about him at all." [15:02]

Check out UFC BJJ's post promoting 'Road to the Title' featuring Mikey Musumeci below:

