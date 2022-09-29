“It can't be boring” - Mikey Musumeci shares the responsibility he bears in his world title match

Former multi-time BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci will be fighting for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title this Friday at ONE on Prime Video 2. Against his rival Cleber Sousa, Musumeci understands the weight on his shoulders coming into this historic bout.

Being the first submission grappling world championship match in ONE Championship, this epic clash will spell the future of the sport on the global stage. Though there have been numerous world titles in grappling like the ones in ADCC, IBJJF and WNO, ONE Championship offers a different kind of prestige to the belt.

The Singapore-based martial arts organization promotes their grapplers like they would their MMA fighters and kickboxers, by treating them like real prizefighters. The event where Musumeci's match will take place, ONE on Prime Video 2, will also be broadcast in US Prime Time.

In an interview with ONE, Mikey Musumeci expressed a sense of urgency to put on a show come September 30:

"It creates a big responsibility for me and Cleber because it's the first match for the belt. So it can't be boring. It can't be a match where people that are watching don't want to watch. We have to make it where all audiences could appreciate and enjoy the martial arts in the match. So it's up to us to do that, I'm really excited for that opportunity to represent jiu-jitsu and to help it grow so the next generation has this in their life."

One thing you can count on is the fact that Mikey Musumeci is rarely in a boring match. 'Darth Rigatoni' always goes for the finish and with a worthy adversary in rival Cleber Sousa, expect an unforgettable grappling match.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa is not the only world title match at ONE on Prime Video 2

It looks like ONE Championship will showcase the full extent of its holistic roster at ONE on Prime Video 2. Aside from the three world title fights contested in three different martial arts headlining the bout, the entire card has every martial arts lover's slice of heaven.

The first world title bout will be between Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa for ONE's first-ever flyweight submission grappling world title. The second world championship bout will be for the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne as Superbon looks to defend his belt for a second time. Against him will be No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan, who is taking the fight on short notice.

In the main event, ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee will look to win another belt in a new weight class. Her opponent, ONE women's strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan, has been looking unstoppable lately. The two are currently 1-1 in their rivalry and this rubber match fans have been waiting to happen for years.

