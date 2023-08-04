Mikey Musumeci pleased he wouldn’t have to do any ‘chasing’ against Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci faces a unique challenge to his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the world champion will face off with a fellow titleholder under the ONE banner, strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks.

With both men being unbeaten and dominant in their respective divisions, the opportunity for Jarred Brooks to challenge himself in trying to become a two-sport world champion came about.

Thanks to his aggressive grappling style that has been very effective in MMA, ‘The Monkey God’ can present Musumeci with some puzzles that he isn’t used to trying to solve.

Ready for the challenge, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is grateful that this time around, he knows his opponent will try to push the action and won’t settle for stalling the contest.

As one of two titleholders in the grappling ranks of the organization, Mikey Musumeci feels a responsibility to represent submission grappling on the biggest stage possible.

Whilst he takes pride in that, it also comes with additional pressure to put on a show for the fans and deliver exciting grappling contests to get fans invested in the sport.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Musumeci spoke about facing an MMA competitor that always searches for the finish and how he’s excited by this aspect of the contest.

He said:

“So I feel way more calm that I don't have to chase somebody that's running away from me. You know, because sometimes I have a lot of pressure being on ONE Championship with jiu-jitsu. Because if I'm fighting someone that doesn't want to do jujitsu and fight and they like anti-jiu-jitsu running away, I literally have to chase them to try to attack them.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.