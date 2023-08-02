Mikey Musumeci reveals his plan to counter ‘super explosive’ and ‘powerful’ Jarred Brooks

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci will once again test himself against an opponent with a new grappling style.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will look to make the third defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

His opponent this time around will be strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, who brings a unique grappling game into the circle.

Dominating his opponents in the strawweight division, Musumeci expects Brooks to try and be the aggressor on fight night and push the action.

True enough, since arriving in ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ has backed up all his talk on the mic with his strong wrestling base.

On the other hand, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ can adapt to anyone’s game and that’s what makes him one of the best in the world.

While Brooks may come in and try to secure an early takedown and look to control the champ on the ground, Musumeci is happy to play the matador on this occasion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his predictions as to how Brooks will approach the fight and what he has been planning to counter it:

“I want him to come out, be super explosive and powerful, and I’m gonna go right in at him.”

It’ll take a huge performance from Brooks to try and dethrone the champ but if there’s one man with the confidence to do it, it’s the strawweight champ.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.