Mikey Musumeci says fighting on a ONE Championship card in Japan "would be the coolest thing ever"

With four consecutive wins throughout 2023, Mikey Musumeci has had a great year competing inside the Circle.

Racking up three world title defenses of his flyweight submission grappling world championship, the titleholder has proven his dominance.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ also picked up a bucket list win by competing with MMA and grappling legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight affair at ONE Fight Night 15.

Now, Musumeci is starting to look ahead to the future and what he hopes to accomplish in his next few appearances in ONE Championship.

Whilst he is in no rush to return as of yet, there is another box that the world champion would like to tick off in his career.

Having completely embraced Asian culture since signing with the promotion, it’s safe to say that he has fallen in love with it.

That being said, there is still one target in his sights that he hasn’t been able to hit but he is hopeful that it will happen for him in the near future.

Having never competed or stepped foot in Japan, Mikey Musumeci is hoping to experience it for the first time in one of his next contests:

“Oh, [fighting in Tokyo] that would be the coolest thing ever, you know. I would love to go to Japan. Like again being in Asia now, living here, that's the last country I need to go to so that would be a dream of mine to compete in Japan and Japanese people are so cool and have their amazing food like it would be so cool, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

Wherever he is set to compete on his return to competition, there’s no doubt that the fans will welcome Musumeci as one of the very best grapplers in the world today, if not of all time.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 via the free event replay.